Gabriela Serpa He gave us talk in the first chapters of ‘Magaly’s house’ after getting angry with Alfredo Benavides, who asked him if he had been flirting with Aldo Miyashiro. The member of ‘JB en ATV’ did not save anything and put the comedian in his place. Later, she did not want to talk about it, but she was uncomfortable. Along these lines, the model decided to tell her classmates what had happened: “It wouldn’t have to bother me, right? If nothing has happened, I don’t know why I get upset. It’s like falling into the game. It makes me angry that they stain my name, that I have taken care of it so much ”.

What disorder does Gabriela Serpa suffer from?

The model Gabriela Serpa revealed that she suffers from attention deficit disorder (ADD), which is characterized by difficulty concentrating, maintaining attention and following instructions. According to the model, she has had to resort to therapies to improve her situation. “Now I’m anxious, I’m going to have to meditate for a little while. I have ADD, which is attention deficit disorder. H no, because I am not hyperactive, sometimes yes, but in women it does not develop much, but I do have ADD”said.

The comedic actress made it clear that meditating is her therapy in those moments of anxiety to achieve balance. At that moment, Shirley Cerres told him ironically: “Yes, it shows (the disorder)”for which Gabriela Serpa replied: “If I tell you my problems, it’s not for you to make fun of either.”

What did Gabriela Serpa say about Aldo Miyashiro?

The comedian was subjected to the confessional of the ‘Magaly’s house’ and was surprised to be questioned about Aldo Miyashiro. “Did he press you?” “Urraco” asked her, to which she replied: “I don’t want to talk about it, please, because it is a very sensitive issue and there may be a trial involved,” she said.

What did Gabriela Serpa tell Alfredo Benavides about Aldo Miyashiro?

Alfredo Benavides left Gabriela Serpa speechless, after questioning her by Aldo Miyashiro, without scruples. The ‘JB on ATV’ comedian insinuated that both of them were flirting and the model did not tolerate it. “Your comment is out of place. Aldo was my boss hue***. Did you know? Do your show of two with you no more. I’m just going to tell you to stop talking huev****, because they are huev**** because that man is married. Don’t play games with me like that, Alfredo.

