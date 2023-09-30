Magaly Medina had in his set Gabriela Serpa to talk about some events that occurred in the coexistence reality show, ‘La casa de Magaly’. The comic actress referred to Alfredo Benavides and said that they get along best as friends. Furthermore, she made it clear that she is happy with her boyfriend, whom she is a couple of years older than, without imagining that the ‘Magpie’ would call her partner ‘collagen’ because of their age difference. .

“Magaly, don’t say much because you have been with your husband for 10 years (…) There is no age for love”he replied Gabriela Serpa. Immediately, Magaly Medina noted that she is only 9 years older than her husband.

#Gabriela #Serpa #Magaly #Medina #calling #boyfriend #collagen #husband #years