JB’s latest broadcast on ATV generated surprise among viewers due to the absence of Gabriela serpa in the different segments of the program. The comic actress decided to explain her lack through social networks.

In his Instagram account, the television figure revealed that he is in poor health and had to temporarily leave the cast of the tuned Jorge Benavides program due to illness. This fact led to her being replaced by Carolain Cawen in the last sketch of The Casting.

“I hope to recover soon and be back . I love you JB family on ATV ”, was the short message he wrote, while thanking him for a flower arrangement that the members of the humorous show sent him.

His coworkers also wrote him a meaningful message, which came along with the aforementioned detail. “Special people in difficult times grow up. We will miss you! We love you very much, Gaby. Strength, see you soon ”, reads the publication that Gabriela Serpa published.

The production of JB in ATV has not yet ruled on the case of the young actress, so it is unknown if it is a case of coronavirus.

JB on ATV beats its competition in rating

The new comedy show continues to increase its viewership numbers. JB in ATV led the rating last Saturday, March 20, and surpassed its strongest competition from América Televisión and Latina.

The space of Jorge Benavides obtained 10.6 points, while I am it was down one spot at 10.5. The chola blowout it did not manage to match the other shows, as it only achieved 8.7 tuning points.

