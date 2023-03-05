Gabriela Serpa wanted to be funny by wetting the production team of “JB en ATV”, but she slipped.

Gabriela Serpa suffered a spectacular fall in the recordings of “JB en ATV” when he tried to throw water on the members of the production of the funny program. The wet floor played a trick on the comic actress and she ended up falling to the ground. This moment was recorded for the cameras and, later, uploaded to the Instagram account of Jorge Benavides, which reads “The fall of Gabriela Serpa”. This already has thousands of reproductions and comments.

Among the hundreds of comments, Gabriela Serpa’s stood out in which she confirmed that the fall was strong. “Yes, it hurt me,” wrote Claudia Serpa’s sister.