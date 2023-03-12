Gabriela Serpa She has become one of the influencers with the most followers on virtual platforms and is also part of the cast of “JB en ATV” where she accompanies Jorge Benavides every Saturday night. Returning to her facet as a content creator, Magaly Medina recently revealed that the member of the Serpa clan can pocket hundreds of dollars doing live broadcasts on her TikTok account.

But the sentimental life of the blonde is also a topic that is usually asked in each public appearance. Now, her ATV peers have joked about it and forced her to reveal that she frequently surfs Tinder in search of leaving her long-term bachelorhood.

Gabriela Serpa reveals that she is looking for love on Tinder

During one of the “JB en ATV” sketches, Alfredo Benavides exposed Gabriela Serpa, pointing out that she spends all day on Tinder. When it was her turn to speak, the blonde confirmed this fact and revealed “she is looking for the love of her life”, since she has been single for more than three years.

The influencer had no problem telling that she was able to contact foreigners like a Frenchman and an Italian and that she plans to meet face to face with them at any time.

Gabriela Serpa suffers a severe fall in “JB en ATV”

In a previous edition of “JB en ATV,” the entire cast was doing a fun parody of traditional carnivals. It was there where Gabriela Serpa starred in a spectacular fall that initially caused the concern of her classmates, but later unleashed their laughter.