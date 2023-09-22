The comic actress Gabriela Serpa He caused surprise by revealing that, during his adolescence, he went through a difficult time. In the last episode of ‘La casa de Magaly’, broadcast on Thursday, September 21, ‘Gaby’ broke down when she said that she tried to take her own life when she was 15 years old. The member of ‘JB en ATV’ detailed this event to Andrés Hurtado after hearing a similar testimony from Etza Wong, better known as La Uchulú. “No one knows that,” the model said at the beginning.

After that, Andres Hurtado He asked him if his parents were aware of that fact. In this regard, Gabriela Serpa confirmed that they were both keeping an eye on her. “They helped me,” he commented. Along those lines, she said that she has been diagnosed with depression by specialists. Additionally, she added that she tried to end her life because she “didn’t feel good about herself.” Likewise, the 31-year-old commented on some family aspects that led her to make that decision. “I felt guilty that my parents wanted to get divorced and I took on all that burden. I was more sensitive,” she recalled.