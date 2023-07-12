Gabriela Serpa is a talented actress who has become known in the entertainment world for her participation in the comedy show “JB on ATV”. Although much of her time is in front of the television cameras, few know that the model has been developing a professional career in the National University of San Marcos.

In an interview with “D-Day”, the comic actress revealed how her admission process to San Marcos was and what is the professional career she chose to study in this prestigious house of studies.

What degree is Gabriela Serpa studying in San Marcos and how was her admission process?

Gabriela Serpa studies Dance at UNMSM. Currently, she is in her ninth cycle and hopes to graduate soon. In an interview, the comic actress told that, in order to enter the Dean of America, she had to prepare herself by buying the admission exams taken from previous years.

“lWhat I did to prepare for my exam was to buy the completed exams from the last three years of San Marcos at the kiosks and I began to study them, to read books and I put my cell phone with the minutes of the exam”, expressed Gabriela Serpa

Gabriela Serpa is in the ninth cycle of the dance career in San Marcos. Photo: Capture/”D-Day”

He also commented that thanks to his effort he only had to take the admission exam once, since he entered on his first attempt, managing to obtain third place.

“At night, I see the results come out, I go to the computer, I look and I said ‘Dad, I’m in, I’m in!’ To the first (I entered) and in third place. So you can see that I do have my little brain,” said the actress.

Gabriela Serpa is not only a comic actress, but also a dancer. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Gabriela Serpa

What is the real height of Gabriela Serpa?

The comic actress from “JB en ATV” has an average height for Peruvian women. In this sense, Gabriela Serpa measures approximately 1.64 meters.

