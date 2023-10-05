Gabriela Serpa He dared to reveal a secret he had about his former ‘JB en ATV’ partner Dayanita and surprised all the members of the reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’. According to the model, both got into a strong altercation and even came to blows; due to the constant annoyance caused by the comic actress, when both worked together and shared a dressing room before starting the recordings.

“I did fight with Dayana once,” Gabriela initially said, capturing the attention of all her classmates. “We shared a dressing room, all the women were with Dayana. She also (…) grabs you until you reach a limit. And I got into a fight with her, well,” she explained.

