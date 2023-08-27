Gabriela Serpa She is one of the members of the reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’, where she shares with Alfredo Benavides, Andrés Hurtado and other popular characters from Peruvian show business. However, with the coexistence some confrontations begin to emerge, such as that of the comic actress of ‘JB on ATV’who responded loud and clear to the figure of Panamericana TV after some statements about her alleged romance with the brother of Jorge Benavides.

What did Gabriela Serpa say about Alfredo Benavides?

In the Friday August 25 episode of ‘Magali’s house‘ a karaoke party was held among the inhabitants, so inevitably, some brought up their differences while a few songs were dedicated. At one point, Alfredo Benavides performed a song that would be addressed to Gabriela Serpa.

“You know, Alfredo seems like a little man to me because he wants to create conflicts. Suddenly, he’s angry, well. He wants to annoy me all over the place, you understand?’“said the dancer in the confessional.

Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa. Photo: LR/ATV composition

What did Gabriela Serpa reply to Andrés Hurtado after minimizing it?

The revelation actress of ‘JB on ATVs‘ referred to the statements in which Andrés Hurtado referred to the alleged romance between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa: he claimed that Jorge Benavides’s brother should not pay much attention to his castmate, since he has many more years of experience and trajectory, compared to the young dance student.

“Also what Mr. Andrés Hurtado said (to Alfredo), that ‘you have 30 years (of experience) and that you are with Gabriela.’ He didn’t say my name, but the girls told me and I’m a little slow to understand things, but they told me that it’s trying to minimize that he (Alfredo) is with me, is he minimizing me? As I told you, I am on television with the sweat of my brow“, he pointed.

How did Alfredo Benavides react after Gabriela and Renzo’s ‘kiss’?

In one of the editions of ‘Magaly’s house’, Celebrities played ‘Drunk Bottle’ and in one of the rounds they challenged Renzo Spraggon to kiss Gabriela Serpa. This would not have been funny to Alfredo Benavides and he had a singular reaction, despite the fact that it was only a kiss on the cheek.

Does Alfredo Benavides want to eliminate Gabriela from ‘La casa de Magaly’?

Alfredo Benavides was in the confessional of ‘La casa de Magaly’ and revealed that he wanted Gabriela Serpa to be eliminated from the reality show. According to the comedian, his partner from ‘JB on ATV’ would not be prepared to be part of a program like that.

“Who would you eliminate?” Was the question of a production member. “To Gaby”, answered Alfredo Benavides, and explained the reason for his response. “Because it is not prepared for a reality show. In a reality show, those of us who know about television know that, the moment you step on the front door, you are exposed to anything that they can remind you of and throw in your face, and that you are going to have not to explode, but to assume it, respond and clarify. Do not fight or insult or yell”.

How was the parody of the meeting between Gabriela and Alfredo in ‘La casa de Mascaly’?

A few days ago, the program‘JB on ATV’made the audience laugh with the parody of the premiere of ‘La casa de Magaly’. One of the segments that drew the most attention was the meeting between Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides, who weeks ago caused a stir in show business for an alleged romance. In the sketch, the comic actress is played by Walter Ramírez, while ‘JB’ imitates her brother.

“They’re going to excuse me, but it’s not possible, I’m leaving, I’m resigning (…) This man stresses me out,” commented ‘Gaby’ seconds before the entry of his colleague. The actors wore the same outfit as the celebrities in that episode and Serpa could be seen laughing as they imitated her.

Another of the moments that drew attention was the entrance of Andrés Hurtado, imitated by Alfredo, who relived the way in which the TV presenter came down accompanied by several security agents, which caused astonishment among his colleagues.

What confession did Gabriela Serpa make in ‘La casa de Magaly’?

The model Gabriela Serpa revealed during her stay at ‘La casa de Magaly’ that she suffers from attention deficit disorder (ADD), which is characterized by difficulty concentrating, maintaining attention and following instructions. According to the model, she has had to resort to therapies to improve her situation.

“Now I’m anxious, I’m going to have to meditate for a little while. I have ADD, which is attention deficit disorder. H no, because I’m not hyperactive, sometimes yes, but in women it doesn’t develop much, but I do have ADD”, she commented. The comic actress made it clear that meditating is her therapy in those moments to achieve balance.

