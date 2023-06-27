He closed his heart. Gabriela Serpa appeared on the set of Magaly Medina to provide details about the closeness she had with the comedian Alfredo Benavides. After several rumors of a possible love relationship between the two, and after the episode of “The value of the vegetables” in which the model starred, in which she confessed that she believed that the actor was the love of her life, now it seems that the situation It has changed and the influencer reconsidered about it.

Gabriela Serpa revealed on “JB en ATV” that she believed that Alfredo was the love of her life. However, just two days after that program, the model reconsidered and changed her mind. “I exaggerated a little. Alfredo is my friend, I’ve known him for a long time, I’m very fond of him,” she said. “It could have been, but it wasn’t (the love of his life)”he added.

#Gabriela #Serpa #reflects #denies #Alfredo #Benavides #great #quotlove #lifequot