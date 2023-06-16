Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides were on everyone’s lips after the rumor arose in the corridors of the set of “J.B. on ATVs” that they had more than just a friendship because of how jealous they were in sketches on the comedy show. Due, Magaly Medina He invited them to his show to give more details about their current situation, but instead of clarifying it, the artists generated more intrigue because they did not rule out that they could fall in love with each other and settle down. However, this did not go further. Now, the member of the Serpa clan showed how grateful she is to the brother of Jorge Benavides, whom she described as an “angel”, in addition to surprising users with new statements.

What did Gabriela Serpa say about Alfredo Benavides?

Gabriela Serpa was the new guest at “Burning Questions”program of Christopher Gianotti on YouTube. The young actress submitted to answer all the “spicy” questions of the also actor, among them, about her relationship with Alfredo Benavides, with whom it is rumored that she has an affair. “I already knew you were going to ask me that,” said the model. “Obviously, then,” replied the presenter.

“No. I’m not with Alfredo Benavides, he’s my friend”he clarified, but he did not hesitate to praise the also member of “JB en ATV” after Gianotti told that he also knew him. “Alfredo is an angel. He is super good people, super charismatic. It has a good vibe, a nice vibe (…) Believe it or not, he helps a lot of people and he’s not divulging it, ah. He is a man with a big heart“He pointed out while Christopher agreed with him.

Would Gabriela Serpa have a relationship with Alfredo Benavides?

Despite the fact that Gabriela Serpa assured that she does not have an affair with Alfredo Benavides, Christopher Gianotti, Not satisfied with it, he insisted: “No chance either? Isn’t there a locked door?”“. The actress of “J.B. on ATVs” He just smiled and just said: “I prefer to change the question, another topic, please”She clearly expressed nervousness.

