Gabriela Serpa reappeared on “Magaly TV, the firm” to communicate the progress that occurred after his complaint of improper touching in a nightclub in Paiján at the beginning of July of this year. Magaly Medina communicated the actions that have been taken after the member of “JB en ATV” condemned the fact on their social networks.

What did Magaly say about the sexual assault on Gabriela Serpa?

Magaly Medina was outraged when she saw again the images of the sexual assault of which Gabriela Serpa was a victim at the beginning of July in Paiján. Given this, she said that the Provincial Corporate Prosecutor’s Office of the place opened an ex officio investigation against the discotheque where the crime took place.

“This daring disrespected you and made improper touching without your consent. What’s more, the disco normalized and allowed this man to continue in the place. Still, they made a shameful statement to public opinion,” added the television host.

What did Gabriela Serpa think of this action after denouncing the sexual assault?

Gabriela Serpa He had nothing but words of gratitude because his complaint was heard by the Public Ministry. In addition, she asked the women not to remain silent before the facts of physical, sexual or psychological aggression.

On July 3, 2023, the comic actress reported having been a victim of harassment during a show in Paiján. Not being listened to, she decided to stop her presentation and leave the venue. The establishment issued a statement blaming the artist, who pointed out that the venue did not take security measures to arrest the person responsible for the crime.

