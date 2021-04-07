Gabriela serpa She returned to the cast of the JB program on ATV after having overcome the coronavirus, a disease that she contracted a few weeks ago and that led her to be in mandatory social isolation.

Through her Instagram account, the comic actress was happy to return to the set of the entertainment space where she was reunited with her companions. “Back. I’m very happy, “wrote the model on the social network.

JB’s leader in ATV, Jorge Benavides, He also confirmed the news with a publication where he shows the full cast. “Ready to start recording! Good Wednesday to all ”, it is read in the post of the comedian.

It was at the end of March when Gabriela Serpa confirmed that she had contracted COVID-19 and asked his followers to respect prevention measures. At that time, he said that he would move away from television to serve his quarantine.

“Drink lots of warm water. Take care guys, this virus is strong. I am recovering, waiting for these 15 days to pass and to be able to return and be with you again. I love you very much, “said the model in a video released on March 30.

She was replaced by the model Carolain cawen during the edition that aired on Saturday, March 27.

