A heartfelt moment. Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides were one of the most controversial characters in ‘La casa de Magaly’ because their supposed love bond kept viewers captive who were hoping to see them together. However, this situation also brought negative comments for the actress. ‘JB on ATV’, since they accused her of trying to use the situation to gain fame. For this reason, the brother of Jorge Benavides He decided to give an emotional speech to try to make friends with the model. What did she say? Find out in the note.

What did Gabriela Serpa say about Alfredo Benavides’ apology?

Gabriela Serpa was together with Alfredo Benavides and the other members of ‘Magaly’s house at the final gala of the reality show atv. During the program they carried out fun activities that marked the days in the coexistence show, such as ‘I can’t stand it’ and the funny raps in which they threw more than one hint.

During one of these moments, the interpreter of Niño Alfredito took a moment to apologize to the blonde model for all the scandal caused by the gossip about their alleged romance.. “I want to take this moment to apologize if anything I said or did offended you. “We have been friends for a long time and, every time you have talked about my interviews, you have spoken nice of me and I have even cried, but then I have heard you say that I am bad and I just want us to be friends as always.”Benavides said with a broken voice.

This caused Gabriela to shed several tears and accept that the situation “had gotten out of hand.” “I have known Alfredo for many years before being on television, he helped me a lot. Sometimes these things happen at the moment and entering ‘La casa de Magaly’ exacerbated these things. I know that you are a great person, a great brother , a great father, a great man with many values ​​and I will always love you very much. You don’t have to apologize to me… it got out of hand. Our friendship must prevail above all“said the influencer.

