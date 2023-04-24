“JB on ATVs” On April 22, he made a sketch inspired by the new Mario Bros movie, in which Alfredo Benavides played Bowser, while Gabriela Serpa played Princess Peach. Jorge Benavides’s brother had to dedicate the famous song “Peaches” to him, and it was there that the influencer revealed that he only “excites” her. “Make up your mind. He just warms my ear, ”she said jokingly and specified what her conversations are like behind the scenes.

“But it is that he stops me saying in the dressing room that I am the love of his life. It excites me. Let it be decided”, added the sister of Claudia Serpa. Alfredo Benavides did not remain silent. “We are just friends. Nobody knows what they have until they lose it, “he said. As recalled, these two characters have been linked romantically for a few weeks, but both say they only maintain a friendship.

Are Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides more than friends?

Rumors grew that between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa there is something more than a friendship. There are several occasions when both have shared a sketch and have even sent hints. Faced with this series of speculations, the comic actress broke her silence and pointed out that there is affection, but different from what people think.

“Alfredo and I are friends, it’s just friendship and nothing more. I’ve known Alfredo since he was in ‘Bienvenida la tarde’ and I was in his ‘Niño Alfredito’ circus when he performed in Bellavista (…) We played like that on cameras, but no,” he told reporters.

Alfredo Benavides made a scene of jealousy when he saw Gabriela dance with a dancer

It happened! During a sketch on “JB en ATV” Gabriela Serpa had to dance as a couple. However, Alfredo Benavides did not like a part of the choreography and she did not hesitate to stop the music to complain. In the end the dancer and the comedian got into a fight and ‘trashed’ the set.

