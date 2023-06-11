Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides They continue to glance at each other during the “JB en ATV” program and they do not stop generating news. Although he does not hide his liking for her and vice versa, the popular “Niño Alfredito” confessed that he was afraid of starting a relationship, so he did not dare to take the next step. However, the model does seem to take the reins of the matter and she even surprised the producer of the program live, Jorge Benavides.

“Is there an interest on the part of that person?” Jorge Benavides asked Gabriela Serpa, to which she replied: “Thanks for the support, brother-in-law.” These words ‘set fire’ to the television set.

