Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides are more than friends? This speculation has shaken the small screen and crossed the cameras. The idea of ​​a supposed romance began to increase after some signs of closeness in the middle of the recordings of the program "JB on ATVs". In this line, what generates curiosity is the notorious age difference between the two figures. For this reason, in this note we tell you how long each one has to live and other details about this 'couple' that has been causing a stir among the public and the humorous space directed by Jorge Benavides.

Gabriela Serpa puts a patch on Alfredo Benavides for asking her to have an open relationship: What did she say? Composition: Wapa / Screenshot

Are Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides more than friends?

comic actors Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides are the stars of rumors that they would have a bond beyond friendship. This, after some hints between the two were noticed in the sketches of the Jorge Benavides program. This was no stranger to Magaly Medinawho claimed to notice some chemistry on the part of the two.

“It seems that she has him captivated. As you have seen, there is a certain chemistry between the two that crosses the screens. She says that he is the love of her life, but we do not know if she is joking; he also says that she is his girl”commented the ‘Magpie’.

Alfredo Benavides affirms that he likes Gabriela Serpa

Last April 3, Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa were on the program Magaly Medina to talk about the rumors of their ‘relationship’. In said television space, Jorge Benavides’s brother surprised by revealing that he does like his partner. In addition, he stated that at the moment he does not want a relationship, because he likes to go out and enjoy being single.

“Yes, of course I like it, how could I not like it, not even that I was crazy. Madam, what happens is that I think I am polyamorous (…). I am going to tell you the truth, in a relationship of two, the third parties left over”, said the comedian.

How many years apart are Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides?

It is known that Gabriela Serpa he was born on December 26, 1992, making him currently 30 years old. On the other hand, according to various media, Alfredo Benavides He would be 56 years old, but the comedian himself made a clarification on the Magaly program. “I am 51 years old, I am the youngest of the first artists,” he said. Taking this into account, the difference between the ages of both is 25 years.

Although the ‘flirtations’ in the different sketches of “J.B. on ATVs” They are fun for the public, both were in charge of ruling out that they maintain a sentimental relationship, but they assure that they are good friends, since they have known each other since they worked on the program “Welcome the afternoon”.

Gabriela Serpa is a comic actress and dancer. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/Gabriela serpa/Alfredo Benavides.

Gabriela’s family gives their “blessing” to Alfredo Benavides

Claudia, the sister of Gabriela Serpa spoke to a local outlet about rumors of an alleged relationship between the dancer and Alfredo Benavides. “That she wins Gabriela’s heart, that’s the only thing I can say. She is very tough, but soft inside. If she wins Gaby’s heart, it would be a success for him, because my sister is incredible, she is a woman worker”he told Trome.

Claudia Serpa affirms that her sister is a woman with principles and character. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Claudia Serpa/Gabriela Serpa/ATV

Gabriela Serpa gives Alfredo Benavides an ultimatum

The comic actress got tired of Alfredo Benavides’s jokes and therefore took advantage of her visit on the “Magaly TV, la firme” program to give her a final message. “You don’t take anything seriously (…) I get tired, I already told you, I get tired and go elsewhere, I’m not going to wait for you all my life,” she said.

How did Gabriela Serpa come to work with JB?

Gabriela Serpa revealed how she came to work alongside Jorge Benavides in his comedy shows. She was engaged in activities other than humor, but she got the opportunity to join the cast of “El wasap de JB”.

“I was always involved in dance. I took classes with Arturo Chumbe, when he worked on ‘Habacilar’, by Raúl Romero. In addition, I went to events,” she said. JB’s wife discovered her talent and so they called her to work with him. “They called me in to do a pilot commercial and they liked my personality,” she added.

Gabriela Serpa works as an actress in “JB en ATV”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/ATV.

Brenda Serpa disapproves of “romance” between her sister Gabriela and Alfredo Benavides

Brenda SerpaHe saw the interview that Magaly Medina did to Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides on their show, which aired on Wednesday, May 3. In that conversation with “Urraca”, the young actress and Jorge Benavides’s brother talked about the type of bond they have off camera.

In this sense, Brenda Serpa reacted to the statements made by Gabriela who complained about some attitudes that Benavides had. “That’s how we are. We fell in love with our hearts and we were clowns. Sister, he doesn’t deserve you”held.

Gabriela Serpa: “My happiness does not depend on another person”

The comic actress from “JB en ATV” spoke intimate things in 2020 and told anecdotes with her ex-partners. “My happiness does not have to depend on another person,” said the model and also a singer. “This does not go with me. In these types of relationships, one always ends up damaged ”, added.

“What I hate the most about being with someone is that you have to be warning if you go to the gym, have lunch with a friend or do your nails”he added at the time.

Gabriela Serpa points out that her My happiness does not depend on a partner. Photo: composition LR/Gabriela Serpa

Gabriela Serpa revealed that she was looking for dates through Tinder

In one of the sketches of the humorous space “JB en ATV”, Alfredo Benavides announced that his partner Gabriela Serpa was on the dating application called Tinder all day. In this regard, the comic actress confirmed this fact and revealed that she was in search of her ‘love of her life’.

Along these lines, the Peruvian model had no problem reporting that she was able to contact foreigners and that she plans to meet one of them face to face at any time.

