Gabriela Serpa He expressed his indignation after Alfredo Benavides assured that thanks to her he was fired from the missing program “El wasap de JB” in 2018. This after the comedian narrated how the comic actress showed him a photo, taken by ‘Zorro Zupe ‘, to Jorge Benavides, in which he comes out celebrating in a nightclub for Peru’s qualification to the World Cup, despite the fact that he had to work the next day.

YOU CAN SEE: Alfredo Benavides confesses that he wants to have another child: “I would love to raise him alone”

What did Gabriela Serpa say?

The member of “JB en ATV” said that she never exposed Alfredo Benavides, despite the other version. “I was surprised when he said that I showed a story about him with ‘Zorro Zupe’ and that he was fired the next day, so I called him to say: ‘Why did you say that? (…)’. But I did not show any story, ”she detailed to Trome.

Gabriela Serpa specified that her statements affected her. “But it makes me look like it was my fault they took him off the show”he added.

Alfredo Benavides does not hide his love for Gabriela Serpa, his partner in “JB en ATV”. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: Danny called Gabriela Serpa and was interrupted by Alfredo Benavides: “We are in a hotel”

Did Alfredo Benavides blame Gabriela Serpa for her departure from “El wasap de JB”?

Alfredo Benavides highlighted that his brother fired him, just as he did with Dayanita, for not going to record the day after Peru qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. “At the end of the game, they both tell me: ‘We’ll record tomorrow. I turned and looked at them, and I told Jorge: ‘Peru has just qualified, even if it is the best sketch of your life, nobody is going to see it,’ ”he told the aforementioned outlet.

“He answered me: ‘I’m going to record tomorrow’; and my sister-in-law tells me: ‘We’ll wait for you at nine in the morning’. I closed the door of her room and went to Barranco Bar, because they told me that Jefferson was going, ”she added. Then, she specified the part in which Gabriela Serpa is involved.

Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides would have an affair. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“Look at the coincidence: Miss Gabriela Serpa, the next day, in the recording, because I didn’t appear, tells my brother: ‘Look at him in the story of ‘Zorro.” And they zoom in, and behind the photo was my face. The following week, I came to record and entered Jorge’s dressing room, and I told him that it was wrong, because he didn’t know anything about the selfie, and he told me: “You’re leaving.” I got up and left, thinking that he was going to call me and nothing, that’s how the years went by. I didn’t have a good time, even though I went to work elsewhere and I was fine, but I shouldn’t have done that, ”she said.

Are Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa in a relationship?

the comedian Alfredo Benavides He opened up in a recent interview and referred to the speculation of a possible romance withGabriela Serpa. In this regard, the brother of Jorge Benavides confessed that he is afraid of starting a sentimental relationship.

“When I’ve been in a relationship, I’ve fallen in love to death andI’m afraid of falling in love because in these times relationships don’t last”, he commented. Likewise, he mentioned that this would also be the reason why she hasn’t opened his heart for quite some time. “It is because of this fear of not assuming that ugly stage of the relationship that I have not had a relationship for many years,” he said. Benavides for the newspaper Trome.