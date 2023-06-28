Although the last Monday June 26 Gabriela Serpa visited Magaly Medina’s set to answer some questions about her sentimental situation with Alfredo Benavides, now it was the turn of the comic actor, who sat in front of the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” to confess on national television. However, he didn’t expect that the “JB on ATV” actress would link up via phone call and square him off live for calling her “love”.

Gabriela Serpa blocks Alfredo Benavides live

In the latest edition of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Alfredo Benavides was interviewed by Magaly Medina, who did not hesitate to ask him about the new recordings in the sketch “The value of vegetables”. Given this, the comic actor revealed that, to try to break the ice between the two, he would have called her “love”. However, he did not expect Magaly Medina to link to the popular “Gaby” by telephone so that she could give his opinion on the matter.

“Today I had to bring cau cau and peanut patita; then, I brought a box with several snacks and I say (to Gabriela Serpa): ‘Love, don’t you want some cau cau?‘, while they were doing her makeup,” said the comedian.

Gabriela Serpa faced Alfredo Benavides in the Magaly Medina program: Photo: “Magaly TV, the firm”

Given this, Gabriela Serpa confessed that she squared it in one for having used that term with her. “I said: ‘Alfredo, I’m not your love’ (…). My aunt, who didn’t call me years, told me to have a little dignity“said ‘Gaby’.

Why didn’t Alfredo Benavides make Gabriela Serpa official?

As explained by the actor of “JB en ATV” in the Magaly Medina program, the reason why he has not started a relationship is due to the fear he has of falling in love with a person.

“I’m afraid of falling in love. For me that feeling, calling my partner, knowing how he is, I haven’t lived them for a long time,” said Alfredo Benavides

Did Gabriela Serpa believe that Alfredo Benavides was the love of her life?

“Gabriela, at some point you thought that with the fat man you found the love of your life”, was the question that ‘Beto Tortis’ asked the blonde. Despite this, the model had no problem answering with conviction: “Yes.”

However, things did not stop there, but Serpa explained his answer, opening his heart: “(I thought he was the love of my life) because I thought he was a mature man. He seemed affectionate to me, I support myself a lot in the circus, so a woman always needs that protection from a man and yes, I thought about it at one point, I said ‘we could try it’, but then Alfredo said that he was polyamorous and he kicked me. Why am I going to waste my time with someone who doesn’t want to. We see each other Wednesday and Thursday, here you used to flower, but later outside, nothing”.

