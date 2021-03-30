The actress Gabriela Serpa, a member of the cast of JB on ATV, confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19. Through her Instagram stories, the artist was affected by the symptoms, and decided to send a message of reflection to her followers.

He asked his fans to take care of the spread of the coronavirus and assured that he will comply with social isolation to return soon to the comic program of Jorge Benavides.

“Drink a lot of warm water, take care guys, this virus is strong. I am recovering, waiting for these 15 days to pass and to be able to return and be with you again. I love you very much, ”Gabriela Serpa said from her bedroom.

A few days ago, she announced that she was temporarily away from JB on ATV due to contracting an illness. However, it was not until now that he confirmed that it was COVID-19.

In the latest edition of the comic segment, which aired on Saturday, March 27, the comic actress was absent and was replaced by model Carolain Cawen.

The companions of Gabriela serpa They sympathized with her by sending her a beautiful flower arrangement. “Special people in difficult times grow up. We are going to miss you, we love you very much Gaby. Force! Your friends and family of JB in ATV ”, was the dedication of the actors.

