In love. Gabriela Serpa He is one of the great milestones of ‘La casa de Magaly’ and, since he joined, he did not have a word for whoever was his highlight. Along those lines, after a month after Magaly Medina’s reality show premiered, Gabriela was encouraged to finally talk about her love situation. She confirmed that her relationship with the 22-year-old, Gonzalo Méndez, is official, that she is comfortable with the aviation student and that she even feels that she can be herself.

“I am already in love (…). He’s a good kid, but yeah, obviously I’m scared of his age. I still have the taboo of people’s pressure. My family also tells me that he is a guy who is just starting out, and yes, obviously. But he has made me gain confidence and be myself. It’s never happened to me, I can be myself, you understand?“, said.

