He defended himself with everything. The Peruvian model Gabriela Serpa is in the eye of the storm due to her participation in ‘La casa de Magaly’. In the last edition of the program, she lived a tense moment with the comedian Alfredo Benavides, who referred to the rumors that existed of an alleged love affair between the comedian and the actor Aldo Miyashiro. The blonde model denied that these claims are true.

What did Gabriela Serpa say to Alfredo Benavides?

It all started when Alfredo Benavides he asked Gabriela Serpa if she really had a romantic relationship with Aldo Miyashiro. But the thing did not stop there, but she joked asking him if “Chino” seemed more handsome than him, something that made the influencer uncomfortable.

“Your comment is out of place. Aldo was my hu*** boss. Did you know? Do your show of two with you no more. I’m just going to tell you to stop talking huev****, because they are huev**** because that man is married. Don’t play with me like that, Alfredo.”, attacked the model.

After the tense moment, the participants of the reality show talked about what happened and in the face of many complaints from Gabriela, who assured that Benavides “had ruined her day”, the exporrista Shirley Cherres He encouraged the model to tell Alfredo face to face what he felt and how upset he had made her. Quickly, Serpa approached her ‘JB on ATV’ partner and confronted him.

“You really disappoint me because I thought you were a good person, but for what you’ve done, that doesn’t say anything good about you,” Gabriella finished.

What did Gabriela Serpa say about Aldo Miyashiro?

Gabriela Serpagenerated controversy after the last broadcast of ‘La casa de Magaly’. This after a reporter asked her if Aldo Miyashiro ever flirted with her. The member of ‘JB on ATV’ did not want to deny or affirm the facts “for fear of a lawsuit.”

“These relationships make me uncomfortable because everything I have won has been due to my efforts. If it is that Aldo Miyashiro has ‘pulsed’ me? I do not want to talk about it, it is very delicate and there may be a trial involved. I don’t have the economic capacities to cover that”, said Gabriela Serpa.

