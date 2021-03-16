Gabriela serpa He used his official Instagram account to share an emotional message dedicated to JB’s followers on ATV, a humorous program that defeated Yo soy, great battles, great celebrities and El reventonazo de la chola on Saturday, March 13th.

In her publication, the young actress thanked each and every one of the fans for having made the television space of Jorge Benavides one of his favorites.

Thank you so much darling. Eternally grateful, “wrote the also professional dancer in one of her Instagram stories, along with an image in which the figures of the rating achieved by JB in ATV are specified, thanks to the casting of Star wars, the parody of Andrea and the sketch starring the boy Arturito.

How much rating did JB make on ATV?

On Saturday, March 13, JB en ATV became the most watched program by Peruvians, with 12.2 rating points; while Yo soy was placed in second place, with 10.2 and El reventonazo de la chola in fifth place, with 9.3.

Gabriela Serpa thanks the cast of JB for their support in the pandemic

At the end of December, Gabriela Serpa broke down when she thanked the support she received from the cast led by Jorge Benavides to be able to get ahead in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have had relatives that I have lost, but coming to El wasap de JB to work I have dissipated my mind. That has done me very good. I love them all. Thanks to Mr. Jorge, to Melvita, who has supported me a lot, to Karim (Marengo) ”, he expressed through tears.

