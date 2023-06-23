Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides They had a tense meeting at the ATV facilities after broadcast images of the model with her new 22-year-old lover. Let’s remember that the aforementioned characters were in the public eye after both confessed that they like each other. It should be noted that the comedian actor repeatedly commented that he was not ready to take the next step because he believed that today’s relationships last very little time.

Did Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides distance themselves?

In that line, the comic actress He took advantage of Magaly’s cameras to ensure that Alfredo is indifferent to her and does not understand her attitude, since she is single and has not done him any harm. “I say, ‘why does he put himself in that plan?’” said the popular Gaby, to which Alfredo interrupted by asking: “What plan?” Claudia Serpa’s sister did not hesitate to answer: “You’re weird, you don’t even greet me on the recordings and I didn’t do anything to you, Alfredo.”

Later, Alfredo Benavides recognized the popular phrase “He who goes to Barranco, loses his bank” and considered that he had already lost the affection of Gabriela Serpa. “I don’t know what problem Alfredo has, but I don’t understand, if he didn’t want anything with me, why did he have that plan? I don’t take it personally, suddenly he did and he has still hit me several times”, added the member of “JB en ATV”.

How was Gabriela Sepa’s ampay?

Gabriela Serpa was captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV La Firme” together with her new lover in a nightclub in the Peruvian capital. Faced with this, the model confirmed that she is dating the 22-year-old and would give herself a new opportunity in love, displacing Alfredo Benavides.

“The boy I’m dating left his car in his apartment. Why? Because his car had broken down and I entered his house with the boy I’m dating”Serpa maintained.

How old is Gabriela Serpa and how old is Alfredo Benavides?

Gabriela Serpa He was born on December 26, 1992, so he is currently 30 years old, while Alfredo Benavides would have turned 52, so both are 26 years apart.

Who is the new lover of Gabriela Serpa?

The young man protected next to Gabriela Serpa would respond to the name of Gonzalo Mendez, a Civil Aviation student. This was announced by Magaly Medina, who also revealed that the 22-year-old would have two complaints. According to the popular “Urraca”, the outgoing Peruvian model would have been accused of psychological violence against his ex-partner, with whom he has a son.

On the other hand, the TV host reported that “a year ago Mendez was denounced for hitting another person at the exit of a nightclub.”

What was the proposal that 2 congressmen made to Gabriela Serpa?

The model Gabriela Serpa was interviewed by Christopher Gianotti for his YouTube channel where he revealed unknown details of his career. One of the stories told that drew the most attention was the time that two parliamentarians offered the member of “JB en ATV” $1,000 to spend a night with them in an apartment.

“Suddenly I received a call, (they tell me): ‘Hello, Gabriela, how are you? I tell you that I need you to be a modern hostess. They are two congressmen, only to the hotel nothing more and 1,000 dollars’. I told her: ‘But, friend, listen to me, I don’t hostess anymore. How is she a modern hostess?’. ‘You already know. Cheer up, it’s $1,000,’” Serpa said at the beginning.

After hearing this proposition, the model rejected it without hesitation. “No, I haven’t been hosting for a long time and I don’t have time. Thank you, I respect your work as a modern hostess, but I don’t do that”Serpa maintained.

