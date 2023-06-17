Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides monopolized the covers of various entertainment media after speculation arose about a possible sentimental relationship between the two. Although the actress has pointed out that she only shares a friendship with Jorge Benavides’ brother, she did not hesitate to make clear the great affection and admiration that she has for her for having helped her in difficult moments. In a recent interview, the young artist recounted the noble action that the humorist did when she was the victim of a heist.

How did Alfredo Benavides help Gabriela Serpa?

In interview with Christopher Gianotti For her YouTube channel, Gabriela Serpa was encouraged to reveal the reasons why she admires Alfredo Benavides. “Even if you don’t believe it, he helps a lot of people and he doesn’t go around divulging it. He has supported me. I go around and people always say, ‘He helped me with this.’ He is a man with a big heart, ”said Claudia Serpa’s sister at the beginning.

Along these lines, the member of “JB en ATV” recounted the noble action taken by the popular “Niño Alfredito” after learning that all his belongings had been stolen. In this regard, the comic actress pointed out that the comedian invited her to be part of her circus in 2014. At the premiere of this show, some criminals intercepted her and took her suitcase, which contained valuables.

“At the premiere of the circus they stole my suitcase that contained a cell phone, makeup, extensions. And what Alfredo did is put everything back on me. Another circus or another worker would tell me: ‘Piña, well, it’s your problem and it’s your responsibility’. But really, they gave me everything back (…). I love Alfredito very much,” said the comic actress.

Did Gabriela Serpa confirm her romance with Alfredo Benavides?

In conversation with Christopher GianottiGabriela Serpa spoke about what is the bond that binds her to Alfredo Benavides, with whom it is rumored that he has an affair. “No. I’m not with him. He’s my friend,” Claudia Serpa’s sister clarified. In this line, the actress praised the also member of “JB en ATV”. “He is an angel. He is super good people, super charismatic. He has a good vibe,” she pointed out.

