Gabriela Serpa He was the protagonist of the last episode of “JB en ATV” in which he submitted to the red chair of “The value of vegetables” and was encouraged to talk about everything. The model initially commented that she felt affected by the images spread about her and her new 22-year-old lover. However, what caught her attention the most was when the model admitted that she did like Alfredo Benavides, since he had been courting her for a long time.

YOU CAN SEE: Gabriela Serpa in “The value of vegetables”: these are the burning questions that the model will answer

Did Gabriela Serpa think that Alfredo Benavides was her love of life?

“Gabriela, at some point you thought that with the fat man you found the love of your life”, was the question of rigor. However, the model had no problem answering with conviction: “Yeah”.

Later, the also comic actress He justified his answer: “(I thought he was the love of my life) because I thought he was a mature man. He seemed affectionate to me, he supported me a lot in the circus, so a woman always needs that protection from a man and yes, I thought about it for a moment, I said ‘we could try it’, but then Alfredo said that he was polyamorous and he was joking with me. Why am I going to waste my time with someone who doesn’t want to. We see each other Wednesday and Thursday, you used to flower here, but later outside, nothing, ”she said.

YOU CAN SEE: And Alfredo Benavides? Gabriela Serpa makes official the romance with her new lover: “I’m dating him”

Did Alfredo Benavides distance himself from Gabriela Serpa?

Magaly Medina’s cameras followed the comedians inside the ATV facilities and approached them together. It was Gabriela Serpa who took the floor and did not hesitate to rebuke Alfredo Benavides. “You’re weird, you don’t even greet me on the recordings and I didn’t do anything to you, Alfredo.”

Later, Alfredo Benavides acknowledged with a laugh: “He who goes to Barranco loses his bank,” hinting that he no longer has any chances with Gabriela Serpa.

