On Saturday, January 13, the program 'JB on ATV' presented some of its new tails for this 2024 season. One of the most anticipated and commented returns was that of Dayanita, a comic actress who left Jorge Benavides' space after her work irresponsibility was exposed. Thus, the member of 'La casa de la comedia' returned to the screens of Channel 9, but who would not have given her a warm welcome was Gabriela Serpawho ended up explaining why she had some resentment with her castmate.

Why was Gabriela Serpa resentful of Dayanita?

In the sequence 'The value of vegetables', Dayanita She was asked directly if Gabriela Serpa did not give her a good reception after her reintegration into Jorge Benavides' comedy program. “Is it true that Gabriela Serpa didn't give you the welcome you expected?” was the question to which the comic actress responded with a “No”. After that, the dancer explained and clarified that her estrangement occurred when her partner went to work at América TV, with Ernesto Pimentel, in the same space where her sister Claudia worked.

“There was a dispute between them, well, with my family, with my sister (Claudia Serpa) who is of my blood, it was a quarrel, a fight, an argument (…) But I didn't receive you badly, normal (… ) I defend my sister tooth and nail. Yes (she had a resentment), but I told her to her bare face.”explained the dancer.

How do Gabriela Serpa and Dayanita get along currently?

The model Gabriela Serpa He revealed that he had already spoken with Dayanita about their differences in the past and that all of this was behind them. In addition, she was optimistic about the return of her castmate and hopes that her presence will bring new ideas to the ATV program.

Dayanita is no longer part of 'El reventonazo de la Chola'. Photo: ATV

“Here we are all working to make the program move forward, and if you have come to contribute with all of them who are talented, you are welcome“said the dance student. However, she was honest and said that at some point she did have some discussions with the comedian, but that they did not have any major significance.