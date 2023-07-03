Despite the constant flirting with Gabriela Serpa, Alfredo Benavides pointed out that he did not want to take a next step with the model because he was afraid of falling in love. Faced with this comedian’s refusal, the member of “JB en ATV” decided to give a 22-year-old young man a chance with whom she was supported by the cameras of the “Magaly TV, the firm” program. Although the “love” story between the comedian and the comic actress seems to have come to an end, the popular “Gaby” once again referred to Jorge Benavides’s brother. Next, she knows what the former reality girl said.

What did Gabriela Serpa say about her relationship with Alfredo Benavides?

Gabriela Serpa gave an interview to a local media outlet and revealed the reason why she decided not to continue insisting on Alfredo Benavides to formalize their relationship.

“How many times have you kicked me at the national level? My mother and my aunts tell me: ‘Don’t beg anymore, daughter. Love is not begged. You’re a pretty girl'”, pointed the model in an interview for the newspaper Trome.

In this sense, Serpa was asked if Benavides still has the possibility of conquering her heart, since he hinted, in a conversation with Magaly Medina, that he has not yet closed a chapter with her. “He already missed her chance. (…) I already gave my position and I’m going to stay that way, ”said the comic actress.

Finally, the member of “JB en ATV” sent a message to Jorge Benavides’s brother. “Alfredo is old, obviously, he has problems that he must cure and, from there, he calls me. If I’m available, yes; if not, he already went, ”she finished.

Does Gabriela Serpa have an affair with the 22-year-old with whom she was supported?

Gabriela Serpa revealed how her relationship is with the 22-year-old with whom she was protected by the ‘Urraca’ cameras. “I’m getting to know him; In addition, it is pure collagen ”, the model held between laughs.

On the other hand, the popular “Gaby” ruled out being the “suggar mommy” of her new suitor. “Not at all, I don’t pay attention to money. Of course I do want a man who works and can give me comfort. I don’t think about the physical, what I want is love,” he said. Serpa.

Would Alfredo Benavides give Gabriela Serpa a chance?

In the “Value of the vegetables” Alfredo Benavides was asked if he would start a relationship with the model if she stops dating the 22-year-old. His answer was negative and he did not hesitate to explain the reasons.

“I have made this decision based on the statements that ‘Gaby’ made in the Magaly Medina program when she said in front of the cameras that I already went, that she has already turned the page,” said thehumorist and said that he would not like to meddle in a relationship.

Did Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides forgive each other?

In the last block of “The Value of Vegetables”, Jorge Benavides asked Gabriela and Alfredo to get up from their chairs and hold hands to dance to the rhythm of a song by Shakira. This with the aim of letting go of resentments and forgiving each other.

“The owners of the format tell me to please stop blaming each other and for that reason you will have to stand up… Stand up and since you blame each other, hold hands to listen to the next song and dance too,” JB said.

What is the advice that Brenda Serpa gave her sister Gabriela after ampay?

After weeks full of speculation, Gabriela Serpa He put an end to the bond he shared with Alfredo Benavides and amazed more than one by saying that he fell in love with the comedian actor. Given this, the model clarified that she is dating a new lover. After that, the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” went in search of Claudia and Brenda Serpa, sisters of the “JB en ATV” member, to find out her opinion about what is currently happening with her sentimental life. .

“Now it will not be easy because Alfredito knows that someone can come at any moment and they delay him,” he said. Brenda Serpa. On the other hand, he said that he totally approves that the comedian and his sister give love a chance. “I feel that Alfredito deserves an opportunity. I have told my sister that a well-known man is better than a chibolo to be known.”accurate.

