The former president of DIF Mazatlan, Gabriela Peña Chicogo very active distributing support in colonies, going to altruistic work, above all, doing an act of presence in all the events of the 4T, in the reports of legislators, and mostly where the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, is, as in the report of Senator Imelda Castro, in the Botanical Garden, and even takes a photo with the president. Could it be that the ex-partner of the still Mazatlan mayor Luis Benítez is thinking about the presidential chair of Mazatlan, or is he signing up for some other position in 2024? Everything is possible.

While the former first lady of the municipal DIF Gabriela Peña Chico has been very active and attends various political events, who appeared for a few minutes after three days absent from the public eye was the president of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, who, after downloading from his truck and walking through the corridors of the City Hall, he was approached by the media, to whom he assured that he is calm despite the complaint filed by the Superior State Audit Office before the State Prosecutor’s Office against him, for the contract with the Azteca Lighting company. Apparently, last Friday’s meeting between Benítez Torres and Governor Rubén Rocha gave him the confidence to show himself in public again.

VETERAN FIREFIGHTERS from Mazatlan were invited by the State Government to be at the extraordinary session of the State Emergency Committee yesterday, due to the proximity of Hurricane Roslyn in southern Sinaloa. The presence of the “tragahúmo” Veterans surprised those present, since in other events of equal importance they had not been required, despite the fact that they participate in a large number of emergencies that occur in the city. The absence of the Veterans occurs mainly in activities presided over by the Municipality, where there are other rescue and relief groups, among them, the Red Cross and the Mazatlan Volunteer Firefighters. The members of this group, Veteran Firefighters, who daily carry out between 10 and 20 emergency call services in favor of citizens, do not know why this kind of veto in the current municipal administration, something that yesterday in the state session saw a obvious difference.

The weather forecast indicates that Hurricane Roslyn will bring little rain to Mazatlán, and it is expected to do so, so that the construction work on the El Quelite bridge is not delayed any longer. Last September it was a year since the bridge collapsed due to a strong tributary of water. However, in order for the economic resources of the Federation to arrive, many state efforts, complaints from inhabitants and more than six months had to pass. Shortly after the construction companies began work, the rainy season began, and despite the fact that they assure that the work is advancing over time, these storms do not help to end this communication channel, important in the region for tourism. rural.