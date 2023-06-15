Your time has come! Gabriela Herrera and Raúl fought hard week after week to reach the grand finale of the dance segment of “This is war”, ‘Baila conmigo’. Thus, on the night of this Wednesday, June 14, Gabriela obtained the best steps by beating Karen Dejo and Patricio Parodi, for which she was finally the brand new winner. Let’s remember that her entry into the competition generated criticism from her colleagues due to her level of professionalism in the matter. The dancer became a creditor of the sum of 8,000 soles.

Gabriela Herrera obtained 138 points, while Karen Dejo and ‘Pancho’ Rodríguez reached 136 points. After their appointment, both received applause from the members of the jury and the hosts of the program.

