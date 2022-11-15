Manifested! Gabriella Herrera She was separated from “El gran show” after having breached her contract with the program for having given statements to “Amor y fuego”, a program on a competing channel. This is how she made it known Gisela Valcárcel at the seventh gala of the dance reality show.

Since then, the dancer had made a few statements through her social networks, thanking her followers for their support and “Señito” for giving her the opportunity to be in the show; however, her version of events regarding her dismissal was still unknown.

What did Gabriela’s message to Rodrigo González say?

For this reason, after viewing a note from Love and Fire” in reference to her withdrawal from “The Great Show” by decision of Gisela Valcárcel, the former member of “This is War” decided to send a private message to Rodrigo González through her account of Instagram telling more details about his departure from the América TV space.

“Peluchín” prepared to read the message live, which began by responding to the remarks of Sergio George, who, days ago, denied having met with her to sign an employment contract. “He (Sergio George) looked for me. We met several times. He sent us a contract to sign and suddenly it changed. They must have put a lot of pressure on the man, “read the host of” Love and fire “.

In another part of the message, Gaby Herrera pointed out that, for the time being, she would not refer to her controversy with Gisela Valcárcel; However, it would be a matter of time before he came out to talk about her dismissal from “EGS”.

“ Right now, being in the eye of the storm, I don’t want to insist anymore, but when the time comes, I will clarify everything with semicolons ”, added the dancer in her statement. Rodrigo did not miss the opportunity to invite her to her program to reveal all her mess.

What did Gabriela Herrera say after being fired from “EGS”?

The young dancer turned to her social networks to refer to her absence in a dance reality show led by “Señito”. Through a series of stories on her Instagram profile, the former reality girl made her position known after her sudden dismissal.

Contrary to what many would think, she thanked Gisela for allowing her to be part of her television tribune. “I will be eternally grateful to the production, as to Gisela because, in a way, I started with them. I was left wanting to give more. I would have liked to defend myself from sentencing measures”, highlighted the ‘Problem Girl’.

Did Gabriela Herrera claim Gisela for withdrawing her from “EGS”?

In advance of what would be on the screens on November 14, Gaby Herrera gave statements for “Amor y fuego” regarding her departure from “El gran show”.

“Just as I declared, other people declared more. They should all take us on the same account”, was the dancer’s complaint, throwing a withering dart at her former partners Melissa Paredes and Giuliana Rengifo for his various appearances in reports of the program “Amr and fire”.