She was not silent! Gabriella Herrera entered as the last pull of “The great show”. She, unlike her other classmates, was presented at the second gala of the dance reality show on October 8, since a week before she did not have the time.

However, everything pointed to the fact that the entry was not to the liking of all the celebrities with whom Gisela Valcárcel’s star program competes and they have made it clear with their comments in the last presentation.

What did Gabriela Herrera respond to her colleagues?

The professional dancer Gabriela Herrera lamented the comments that her dance partners from “El gran show” made against her. The participant entered the Saturday contest after almost a year off the stage.

“They haven’t even treated me. They don’t even know what I’m like. They are giving comments on the air and are guided by what they said before. (…) I can also have many comments about them because I don’t know them and I can’t say anything, ”said the model, who considered that she has no advantage having studied to dance.

Gabriela Herrera answers Melissa Paredes

Actress Melissa Paredes did not hesitate to highlight the talent of her boyfriend Anthony Aranda, who is also a professional dancer, assuring that if he would step on the dance floor, he would beat anyone. Apparently, her comments did not like Gabriela Herrera, since she responded with everything.