Gabriela Herrera was once again in the center of the public eye after being involved in a scandal by arguing with a young woman in the middle of a public street. In the images broadcast by the program 'Magaly TV: la firma' it was possible to see how the former member of 'Esto es guerra' confronted a woman who was her ex-partner and even dared to threaten to physically attack her.

What happened to Gabriela Herrera and why did she get into an argument on the street?

Gabriela Herrera was the protagonist of the latest episode of 'Magaly TV: la firma' after being captured outside a spa located in the Lince district while arguing with an ex-partner named Alina. According to the dancer, she was part of the project from the beginning; However, after a few months she was separated from the business by her former friend and her current partner, who goes by the name of Anthony Panta.

“I can't believe you're like that, you're a witch,” Gabriela is heard saying while she scolds her ex-partner for not considering her in the business and noted that she also invested money in the store. When she noticed the presence of the ATV reporters, the model could not hold back her tears and she broke down.

“I can't believe that a person I trusted, who was really a friend, would do this to me in this way,” he said.

What did Gabriela Herrera say after taking part in the discussion?

One day after the verbal attack in public, Gabriela Herrera gave an interview for Magaly Medina's program and explained that she had known her ex-partner for 6 years and did not expect to be betrayed in this way.

“Everything started (referring to the fight) because I asked her to give me the papers to sign the contract,” Gabriela began by saying and explained that her former friend flatly refused to make her participate in the business, even though she had real estate for the premises.

“She told me that I hadn't even set a single sun and I said 'like what not?' If everything that is here (in the store) I have put in, I have not given you money in your hand but everything that is here is for me,' from there her husband automatically came and insulted me,” Gabriela added. .

For her part, Alina maintained for the same television space that her only relationship with Herrera was an image alliance for the company and that to date the model “has not set a single sun.”

