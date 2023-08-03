Gabriela Herrera It is characterized by the determined character for the competences. Let’s remember that the professional dancer set out to fulfill her dream of being a singer and seek internationalization. Given this, she turns a deaf ear to the criticism against her. However, she pointed out that—like many artists—she won’t give up, even if it takes her 10 years. In an interview for Wapa, she mentioned her great references and her struggle to be in the best rankings.

“Karol G and Becky G have taken more than 10 years to get where they are now. Imagine if they had given up. The same thing happened to me, that —When I was 12 years old— I had the ‘Los Guerreros’ shirt and now I’m on the show. So dreams can come true.” said.

