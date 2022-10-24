In the last gala of “The great show”, Gabriella Herrera he had a close dance showdown with actor Santiago Suárez, in which the latter was the winner. In addition, the audience was surprised to see that none of the reality show participants supported the dancer in the heads-up, since, at one point, they all gave Suárez their vote of confidence.

Despite this, the dancer gave her best on the dance floor and, although she did not feel supported, she told the press that this was the least important thing to her because she is focused on continuing to learn and perfect herself.

What did Gabriela Herrera say?

“(Tap) is a very difficult genre, but we have been able to demonstrate the best we could on stage. I am happy and content because I have seen that I can do other things. It shows me that not only do I have a barrier, but that there is much more to explore than I can do, ”she initially specified.

“There are no limits. That is the most beautiful thing that I can rescue from that versus, whether you win or lose, that they vote for you do not vote for you, that is the least of it, “ pointed out the member of “El gran show”.

This was the presentation of Santiago Suárez, who beat Gaby Herrera

The young actor managed to prevail against Gabriela Herrera in a dance duel that they starred in last October 2 in “El gran show”. Santiago Suárez captivated the audience and the jury table by tap dancing on some tacos to the rhythm of the songs “Umbrella” and “Singing in the rain”.

He took the applause of the public and, after declaring himself the winner of the confrontation, he awarded 2 extra points to the participants who voted for him.