The Attorney General's Office of the State of Nuevo León confirmed that the minor Gabriela “N”13 years old, who was missing after he went to pick up his sister from school in the municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza, has already been located.

The authorities had activated the Amber Alert after the teenager's mother reported her disappearance, but this it has already been deactivated thanks to the fact that Gabriela was already located.

In the search form, it was stated that the minor suffers from anxiety and depression, and that she was last seen on March 6 when leaving her home in the aforementioned municipality, when she was on her way to pick up her sister from school, where that never came.

The minor's mother reported the disappearance to the authorities and the Amber Alert was activated on Friday, March 8. Hours later, the FGJE confirmed that Gabriela “N” has already been locatedso the alert was deactivated.