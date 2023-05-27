Estadão Contenti

05/26/2023 – 6:37 pm

Judge Gabriela Hardt asked for the removal of the 13th Federal Criminal Court in Curitiba, where it handles the remaining cases of Operation Lava Jato. She took over last week as a replacement for Judge Eduardo Appio, who was removed from office amid an administrative process.

Gabriela asked for a transfer to Florianópolis. The application will be analyzed by the Board of Directors of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) starting next week.

If the request is accepted, a new judge will be appointed to take over the Lava Jato actions that are still pending in the Federal Court of Paraná. There are around 240 ongoing criminal proceedings.

The TRF-4 opened an internal call for judges who are interested in removal. Transfers can only take place between the Federal Courts of the 4th Region – Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná.

O Estadão found that the request was made before she resumed Lava Jato. Gabriela can still opt out of the removal. In this case, the withdrawal must be communicated by next Monday, 29.

The judge returned to conduct, temporarily, the remaining Lava Jato processes in the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba after the removal of Judge Eduardo Appio. The TRF-4 opened an internal investigation to find out if he impersonated someone else in a call to the son of the judge Marcelo Malucelli, lawyer João Malucelli, who is also a partner of Senator Sérgio Moro. Gabriela had already replaced the current Moro when he left the judiciary, in 2018.























