‘Big Brother’ (Telecinco) has not yet finished, but the Mediaset network is already finalizing the return of ‘Big Brother Duo’ for the return from the Christmas holidays. The return of the return was already an open secret, since in house programs like ‘Let’s see’ the new edition had already been dropped in its ‘The social club’ section. Well, this Wednesday that in 2025 there will be ‘Big Brother Duo’ is a fact, as published by the magazine ‘Diez Minutos’, which also gives the name of what will be the first contestant confirmed from ‘reality’. A woman who unleashed a great controversy and who has made headlines in the ‘heart’ gatherings.

‘Big Brother Duo’ returns and the pools of who will be the famous people who will compete begin to happen. A few weeks ago, Marta López, collaborator of ‘Let’s see’, was betting on Carmen Borrego and his son, José Manuel Almoguera, although María Teresa Campos’ daughter denied the eldest.

Other names that were loudly heard yesterday were Barbara Rey that would enter the house of ‘Big Brother Duo’ but forming a trio with his daughter, Sofía Cristo, and his son, Ángel Cristo Junior. Some ‘bombshell’ participants who sounded like part of the contract that the ‘star’ would have signed with Mediaset.

[Sale a la luz el astronómico dineral que se embolsará Bárbara Rey por contar ‘su verdad’ en ‘De Viernes’]









However, of all the possible contestants for ‘Big Brother Duo’the magazine ‘Diez Minutos’ confirms a name that would be that of Gabriela Guillénmother of Bertín Osborne’s last son. A ‘signing’ that would not be surprising at all, since the young woman has been the protagonist of countless gatherings due to the ‘war’ she has had with the presenter since she announced her pregnancy.

But, this edition of ‘Big Brother‘ is the ‘Duo’, so Gabriela Guillén Someone else must enter the house and that someone will not be Bertín Osborne, but his friend and well-known Telecinco collaborator, Raquel Arias, as ‘Diez Minutos’ reports.