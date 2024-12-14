In a few days, the son that the singer and presenter have in common Bertin Osborne and the already media Gabriela Guillén She will be one year old, twelve months that have radically changed her mother’s life due to issues linked to her father and a complicated rise to fame after learning the news of her pregnancy and Bertín’s paternity. After the news, the artist did not initially recognize his future son despite Gabriela stating it repeatedly. Without Osborne’s daring, the battle in the media through interviews and statements began without end. But Bertín ended up finally recognizing his son in a statement, raising doubts about whether or not he has already met the little boy.

Gabriela was anonymous and worked as a physiotherapist and model until she met the singer in her life and her career began to have a phase of attention in the media. So much so that the young woman would have wanted to take advantage of the speaker to be able to tell her story in a possible memoir in which she captures the radical and vital change but also going back to her childhood, her family memories and other experiences until she reached her recent motherhood with Bertín Osborne. .

For the moment, Gabriela has agreed to sit on Telecinco’s Friday night interview format on several occasions. In ‘De Viernes!’, Gabriela sat down for the first time while pregnant to respond to all the issues that arose around the news and her relationship with Bertín and again after giving birth. Now, the young woman has been invited to the program again when her son’s first birthday is about to arrive and her contact with the singer is at an unknown point. However, the published preview of the interview has uncovered a harsh episode from Gabriela’s past that silences her point of view of the artist’s paternity.

‘TardeAR’ broadcast the preview of what will be seen tonight on the Telecinco program and promises not to leave anyone indifferent due to the heartbreaking testimony with which Gabriela has opened up about her childhood. In the context of her son’s life, Guillén has said that as a child she experienced a cruel situation. «I don’t know childhood. I was a mistreated, unhappy, abused girl. I was 8 years old. They told me it was a game, not to say anything to my mother. “It was someone from the family,” he says in the video.









But his experience was not limited to those episodes, it also had consequences on his life. «I had bloody dreams. I can understand the times that I did not want to live and that I wanted to make an attempt on my life,” he admits that he had intrusive thoughts at his young age. His story ended there and created a mystery about the rest of the revelations from the past that he will bring to light tonight. The person she will also talk about will be Bertín, although in the trailer only the confession that he knows about her hard childhood is shared. «Bertín knows everything, he knows my whole story. “It made me feel like trash that was pushed aside,” he says about the singer’s treatment of the confidentiality. Likewise, Gabriela has acknowledged that she finds the reason for her improvement in her son. “My son has saved my life because perhaps I had not overcome this trauma,” he will acknowledge again tonight on the program.