New directions! In recent days, some characters in the show have revealed that they will dabble in politics. This time, the actress Gabriela Goldsmith announced that she will seek to become a federal deputy, hand in hand with the party National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

“I want to share with you that today I have made a great decision in my life, as many of you will know for two years I have been integrated in the administration of the Naucalpan City Council, thanks to my friends from Morena, who have placed their trust in me and who today have allowed me to sign up and register as a candidate, aspiring to be a candidate, “he said on his Twitter account.

“I want to have the opportunity to continue maximizing all the benefits that we can bring from social responsibility and public administration hand in hand, making all sectors interact in a multidisciplinary way”, revealed Goldsmit.

It is worth mentioning that, in April 2018, Gabriela Goldsmith was registered as a candidate for federal deputy by the PRI coalition, the Green Party and the New Alliance. After losing in that electoral contest, he joined the municipal administration of Morena in Naucalpan, where he now announced his registration as a candidate for a federal deputation.

On the other hand, apart from being one of Televisa’s most recognized actresses, Goldsmith is a dental surgeon graduated in 1996 from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a master in Social Responsibility from the Anáhuac University, and studied a doctorate in Innovation and Social Responsibility by the same institution.

According to information from Forbes, for his altruism he received the award as Social Leader from the Latin American Center for Social Responsibility and the Green Latin America Award.

