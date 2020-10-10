Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriela Demetriades is very active on social media. She often shares videos and photos for her fans. Gabriela Demetriades shared a picture with Arjun Rampal on social media. Your eyes will stand on this picture.

Gabriella Demetriades shared photo on Instagram

Gabriella Demetriades shared a picture on her Instagram account on Saturday. In this, she is seen posing in a mental style with her boyfriend Arjun Rampal. This picture of both his fans is very much liked and he is commenting.



Arjun and Gabriella have a son

Let us tell you that Gabriela Demetriades gave birth to Arjun Rampal’s son in 2019. Earlier Arjun Rampal married former Miss India Meher Jessia. He has two daughters from this marriage. The couple separated from each other after 20 years of marriage.

Arjun Rampal’s film

Talking about Arjun Rampal’s workfront, he was last seen in director JP Dutt’s film ‘Paltan’. After this he worked in many web series. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Rampal had told that both of his daughters (Mahika and Myra) have adopted Gabriela Demetriades.