A completely unexpected confession that the former well-known face of Temptation Island has released in the last few hours, Gabriela Chieffo. The young woman who became famous after her presence in the program indulged in a private backstory of her life which left all the fans speechless.

Over the last few months the young Gabriela has become a real well-known face on social media. In fact, immediately after the end of Maria De Filippi's reality show, the latter keeps her fans updated day after day both on her private life and on her story with Giuseppe.

Both were one of the couples most in crisis within the program who had known each other since they were very young, that is when she was 12 and he was 16. In fact, his extreme jealousy had led Gabriela to lock herself in the house until she no longer went out alone. Recently, however, she confessed an important background to her private life and her pregnancy at 15 years old.

Gabriela Chieffo of Temptation Island, the sad confession: “At 15 I got pregnant”

Over the last few days Gabriela Chieffo responded to several questions received from fans on his Instagram profile. Among the many issues raised by fans against her was precisely the one referring to sleep during various pregnancies.

Faced with this question, it is the well-known face who states: “Actually, I didn't tell you about it, but I got pregnant in 2019 where I slept for 24 hours. Maybe one day I'll tell you more. I was only 15 years old.”

A confession that immediately left all fans speechless and for which in the future he will tell in detail what happened. For now the latter has preferred not to go into detail about her but what was stated was enough to create quite a bit of gossip around her.