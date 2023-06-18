Gabriela Billotti She is remembered for her time in the soap operas “Los de arriba y los abajo” (1994), “Qué buena raza” (2002) and, recently, “Mi vida sin ti” (2020), but her artistic career spans four decades. Now, she returns to the tables with “Take care of me”, a production that will go until July 2. The functions are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and on Sundays at 7:00 pm, at the Asociación de Artistas Aficionados Aficionados (AAA). In this play, the actress will once again work hand in hand with the playwright and screenwriter Eduardo Adrianzén. In conversation with La República, the interpreter denies that she is the villain that she sometimes has to interpret.

—How did you start acting?

—I start acting in the 70s, when I was a child. From 11 to 15 years old more or less. I quit acting, went to college to study something else, but I wanted to be an actress. I was never convinced by the career I was studying and I said: “Enough! I want to be an actress. I don’t want to be anything else.”

-What were you studying?

—Psychology, in Argentina. I was missing a year, and I gave up everything. I returned to Peru and dedicated myself to being an actress. That was in the year 87. It will be 40 years.

—Have you ‘fought’ with any actress for a role?

-No never. The actresses with whom I ‘compete’, so to speak, are almost all friends. So how am I going to fight with my friend because she got a job? She is a very small medium. If you get a job, we all party. There must be envy somewhere, but I don’t care.

—Being an actress is not a permanent job, what do you do when you’re not acting?

—When I’m not acting, I do plastic arts. At one time I made ceramics, then I started painting and did artisan bookbinding. I’m always doing things that involve physical and artistic work.

—Let’s talk about “Take care of me”.

—Wonderful work by my best friend Eduardo Adrianzén. He wrote “Solo por ti”, which was the first telenovela I did when I returned to Peru, and we became friends there. We have a very close friendship. I also worked on the first play he wrote (“Suddenly a kiss”, 1995). And then I’ve worked on almost all of his soap operas.

—Are you his fetish actress?

-Not at all. Trust my ability to bring the characters forward. Beyond friendship, if I were a bad actress, he wouldn’t call me.

—How did you come to “Take care of me”?

—This work premiered last year at the AAA (Association of Amateur Artists). I went to the premiere. It was written for the leading actress Sonia Seminario, who unfortunately fell ill. They had to make an emergency call to another actress (Attilia Boschetti) who was the one who finally made the season; and, when they decide to relaunch, she was in other projects.

So, they call me and I said: ‘How scary!’ First, because I play three characters that were written for women older than me. I am not a chibola, I am 57, but I am not going to pretend that I am an 80-year-old lady. It would look fake. So, with the director (Leo Cubas) we found a balance so that people believe that I am those ladies and I don’t feel uncomfortable.

What is “Take Care of Me” about?

—Talk about what you do out of fear. Would you be capable of betraying out of fear? Where are your affections? The four stories talk about current issues, racism, prejudice, fear of the other because it is different from one. One thing that Eduardo Adrianzén’s works have is that they may be set in a specific era, but they are universal in a certain way. The facts would change, but the essence of what is said would not change.

—In the case of “Cuídate de mí”, what was it like to join an already established cast?

—Ximena Arroyo is one of my best friends, and we haven’t worked together for many years. With Pold Gastelo we are very close. I did not know Tania López Bravo and Luis Yovera, they are young actors, but they are very good, super professional, talented.

Being a rerun, Tania, Luis and I have integrated into something that was already set up —there were small modifications because we have our own proposals. I did not know the director, Leo Cubas, he is a young boy, he has a very good eye and has managed to subtly guide this process so that we integrate without feeling that we are invading a space.

—Because of your villain characters, do you feel that you are intimidating?

—When they first meet me, suddenly, but then they realize that I am ‘average’, good people, a collaborator and a team player. Yes, there are people who say that I have a reputation for being grumpy and I complain, but no. I’m picky, maybe. I say things like they are, and that can sometimes be a little shocking, but when they really get to know me, they realize that it’s not. It is pure legend, pure bad fame.

—Do you ask for modifications in your character as you interpret it?

—No, they give me the script, and, as it is, that’s how it’s done. In the process of doing the past, rehearsing with the director, with my colleagues, changes may arise, but there is respect for the playwright. Who am I to be changing what he wrote.

Rehearsals for the play “Take care of me” with Ximena Arroyo, Gabriela Billotti, Pold Gastelo, Tania López and Luis Yovera. Photo: diffusion

—Which is your most beloved character?

—It’s Sister Mariana (in “Those Above and Those Below”). I was really pregnant, and they made me a nun to hide my belly, they got her pregnant and made her give birth. And when my oldest daughter is born, they tell me: ‘We’re going to bring you a baby’ (for the character), but I said: “Why don’t we use my daughter?”. I still breastfed her and I had to take her with me to the recordings. So, I worked with my daughter when she was 10 days old. I took it with me when shooting because I had to re-record at the top.

—Did they mistake you for a character you played?

—Yes, there are people who get a little confused. The next novel, after “Those above and below”, was “Los unos y los otros”. There she played an alcoholic; and, at an autograph signing, a lady approached me and said: “Oh, I was going to bring you a bottle of wine, you like it, right?” That’s when I realized: she was talking to the character, not me.

—Do these situations make you rethink your next role?

—No, they tell me that I do my job very well.

—Have you been worried that the room is not full?

—I have done a function for three people.

-How did you feel?

-You do. Those three people took the trouble to go home, get to the theater, pay their tickets and sit there. They deserve respect.

—Rodrigo González, “Peluchín”, said that Michelle Alexander offered him to act, he refused because he was not an actor; and she replied: “But who acts?”. Does that devalue the work of professional actors?

—Michelle Alexander is a person who absolutely respects actors. I’ve known her since I was a child, and I have a relationship with her beyond work. Yes, she is a businesswoman and she employs more than 100 people a month. She can call someone who is not an actor, because it suits her, because she has a very good eye and she believes that this person can do it despite not being a professional actor with studies; also for marketing, for having a person who generates controversy and that people will want to see; But for Michelle Alexander to say, “Who’s acting?” I don’t think so. I don’t know ‘Peluchín’.

— Is Lulu from “Qué buena raza” your best-known character?

— Could be. I wasn’t aware until recently how beloved that character was.. The other day, in a market, I went to buy fruit and some of the girls and I looked at me: ‘why are you looking at me?, they are very young’. And they told me: you are Lulú from the novel. And I: “But you were newborns.” And they tell me: ‘“What a good race” they are repeating it at dawn’. Even on Instagram, there are people (I don’t know) who comment on the photos: ‘Lulú’. And they even made me a meme. A friend sent it to me, so I’m already a meme, I’ve already transcended.

