The first child of former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was born today, Wednesday 4 September. The little boy is called Gabriel and was born in Berlin

The first child of was born today, Wednesday 4th September. Louis DiMaio. The former Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Draghi government and former political leader of the 5 Star Movement, 38 years old, spread the happy news through his Instagram profile.

The little one, by name Gabrielwas born in Berlin as the mother, the 33 year old Alessia D’Alessandrocomes from a family of Italian-German origin and has been working there for over 15 years.

The very sweet image published on social media portrays the newborn’s foot and is accompanied by the following loving words from the new dad:

“A few hours ago Gabriel was born. His wonderful mother is doing great. Alessia and I are so happy. He is the son of an extraordinary love“.

The news of Luigi Di Maio’s paternity had been anticipated in May by the website DagospiaThe couple had been photographed for the first time about a year ago in Veniceeven though their romantic relationship had begun some time before.

The love story born between Luigi Di Maio and Alessia D’Alessandro

After a previous relationship that lasted four years, former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio began a romantic relationship with Alessia D’Alessandro about a year ago.

Born in 1990, the partner of the former leader of the 5 Star Movement has German origins on her maternal side. A former model and classical dancer, D’Alessandro speaks five languages ​​and, as soon as she came of age, she went to study abroad.

The couple met in 2018, when D’Alessandro was a candidate for the political elections in the constituency Agropoli-Castellabate, in the province of Salerno, with the 5 Star Movement and against the former PD mayor Standard Bearers. He did not achieve victory, but he did meet his future life partner.

The two came out in the open on social media just a year ago, posting their first photo together on Instagram.