A tweet from Sigmar Gabriel about the Qatar World Cup caused a stir. Now the ex-minister is defending his statements about the controversial host country.

Hamburg – The SPD politician and ex-Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel made controversial statements about the World Cup in Qatar in an interview with the magazine star reiterates: “Of course, my tweet provoked and it should. Because I’ve been annoyed by the arrogance towards Qatar for quite some time.”

Previously, Gabriel posted the following:

Gabriel on the 2022 World Cup: “Excessive criticism of Qatar”

“It’s by no means the case that I don’t see what problems there are in Qatar and, by the way, say that to the Qataris,” Gabriel said star . “But I also see what has happened there for the better in recent years. And especially in Germany this is completely hidden. Instead, we are lashing out at the country with unbridled criticism and unwittingly helping those in Qatar who are opposed to the emir’s reforms.”

These opponents also used attacks from Germany as an excuse to leave everything as it was, explained Gabriel: “They now say: ‘No matter what we do, we are always insulted.'” Of course, the country is still far away from “our standards”: “But we Germans in particular should know that reforms don’t fix everything overnight. But that they come step by step.” Among others, the human rights organization Amnesty International speaks out against a boycott of the soccer World Cup in Qatar.

Gabriel called for a dual strategy in dealing with Qatar: “Say what still needs to change. But also respect what has already been achieved. What we have achieved now is that the Qataris are starting to turn a blind eye.”

Polls on the World Cup in Qatar: criticism of human rights violations

The tournament in Qatar begins on November 20th. A survey by Merkur.de among members of the Bundestag for the 2022 World Cup showed a mixed picture. The awarding of the tournament has been criticized not least because the emirate has been accused of massive violations of human rights in the construction of the stadiums and in the organization. In particular, the inhumane treatment of guest workers is blamed on those responsible for the World Cup. Experts spoke Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA of a closer relationship between Germany and Qatar. (frs)