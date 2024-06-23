The actor Gabriel Soto, heartthrob of Mexican soap operas, expressed his support for the love relationship of the young singers Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar, which came to light amid rumors of infidelity. In an interview for the “Hoy” program, He recalled having experienced a similar situation when he began his romance with the Russian actress Irina Baeva.. The also sports promoter He was married to the Mexican actress Geraldine Bazán (mother of his daughters Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda), and he was allegedly unfaithful with Irina..

“Many times people judge and express opinions without really knowing what is happening,” he said. Gabriel Sotopointing out having gone through a situation similar to that of Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar. And regarding the romance of the singers, the protagonist of soap operas He stressed being a supporter of people being happy. “I don’t like to give much opinion about people’s lives, the truth is, I am in favor of people being happy, seeking their happiness and that we not judge things that we do not fully know how they happened.”

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Gabriel Soto, who has wedding plans with Irina Baeva, added: “if people are happy, they have to be happy, life is very short and we are really here to enjoy it, to find love and to be happy.”

On the other hand, the Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal25 years old, He is accused of having allegedly been unfaithful to the Argentine singer Cazzu, mother of his daughter Inti. (nine months old), and the Mexican-American singer Ángela Aguilar of being the alleged third party in contention. It was last May 23, when the ex-boyfriend of the Spanish actress and singer Belinda announced his separation from the “Nena Trampa” and 18 days later, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter revealed their love relationship, ensuring that they were resuming a relationship. love that arose a few years ago.

In a video he posted on his social networks, Christian Nodal denied having been unfaithful to Cazzu, pointing out that love does not always work. “Our cycle together ended in the best possible way, it was a love that gave us the most precious gift that life could have given us, the most beautiful thing we could have done together, which is Inti, my daughter, who I will forever love. love, I will always care. In that relationship there were never third parties, there was never infidelity, love simply doesn’t work sometimes.”

With respect to Angela Aguilarin an interview for the magazine Who, He asked the public not to “crucify” them without knowing the truth of things. “People don’t have to know my truth, I feel that if I explain it it makes me guilty of something I didn’t even do, that’s why I rarely defend myself. Let people talk and say what they say, I know who I am and the important people in my life also know it. There is nothing wrong with this, we did nothing, we did not kill anyone, we did not break anything, it is love and we are singers, we are 20 and 25 years old and we are learning to live, to love. “To be adults, give us a chance, then we will explain well, don’t crucify us before we know what we have done.”

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities