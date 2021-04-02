On Thursday, April 1, the Univisión magazine Wake up America reproduced the statements provided by actor Gabriel Soto about the reasons for the postponement of his marriage with the Russian model and actress Irina Baeva.

The protagonist of the telenovela Soltero con hijas (2019) assured that this was due to the impossibility of the family of his girlfriend traveling to Mexico to be present at the ceremony, as a consequence of the border restrictions imposed by the global pandemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“(We will see) how the pandemic develops, because we want Irina’s family to come from Russia,” Soto said.

Previously, Gabriel Soto indicated that he hopes to conclude his participation in the telenovela Do you remember me, a Televisa production based on the hit Turkish series Gecenin Kraliçesi of 2016.

“We are seeing how everything unfolds. I want, first, to finish recording (the soap opera) and then focus on all this (the wedding) ”, he pointed out.

As you remember, the Mexican heartthrob proposed to Irina Baeva in October 2020, as shared in an Instagram post, published several months later, in January 2021.

In a recent interview with Jorge ‘The Donkey’ Van Rankin for the program Today, Gabriel Soto reiterated that his romance with Irina Baeva began long after meeting her and working together on the soap opera Love came (2016).

“It was very strange because Irina and I made that novel and we were friends. (…) We really had nothing (…) after more than a year and a half of knowing her. We did a theater tour together, and yes (I fell in love) ”, he specified.

