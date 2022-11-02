Mexico.- Gabriel Soto is one of the most popular male figures on Mexican televisionbecause on more than one occasion he has been in the role of the heartthrob of soap operas, however, he has also been the protagonist of various controversies.

Recently, through his social networks, Gabriel left everyone speechless by showing off his six packa marked abdomen that not everyone can have, but he has taken great care to maintain it.

That was how Gabriel Soto showed that at 47 years old he can still continue to be the heartthrob of soap operasmanaging to raise the temperature with an impressive physique, which was talked about a long time ago, since an intimate video was leaked that kept him in the eye of the hurricane.

A few months ago, a private video of Gabriel touching himself was leaked on the Internet, which sparked all kinds of reactions among his followers, but also criticism of Irina Baeva, his girlfriend at the time.

Despite the scandal that was experienced over this situation, the artist went out to declare through his social networks that it was an old video, even before being with his current partner.