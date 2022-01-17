Gabriel Soto, renowned Mexican actor, has waged a legal battle since 2020 after being the victim of the leak of an intimate video on social networks. The 46-year-old interpreter assures that this fact caused him an emotional impact as well as family problems, for which he hopes to win in court and thus set a precedent in his country.

“As a public figure you don’t stop being an example depending on what you do, good or bad, for people. My goal has always been justice, when something is not fair to me, I fight to the last consequences and from the demands that I have made we have set important precedents, “said the actor in an interview for EFE.

Despite the complications of the legal process, Soto ensures that it is worth going to the end with the lawsuit.

“It’s not easy, it takes a lot of time, energy and a lot of money, but the damage they did to me was a lot and that’s why it’s worth continuing to fight,” he said.

The legal processes that Gabriel Soto has won

Soto He is already known in the entertainment world for having faced different legal processes and having won them in his favor. This was the case in 2016, the year in which the interpreter took legal action against the magazine TV Notes, a Mexican media outlet that published images of him with the actress Marjorie de Souza and speculated that both had an affair in the middle of the marriage between Gabriel and Geraldine Bazan.

It was in November 2021 that the Mexican actor won the lawsuit against said magazine for the illegal use of his image.

“This lawsuit took more than five years and reached the Supreme Court of Justice and there was a statement where this precedent is set,” he said proudly.

Likewise, the interpreter and his current partner Irina Baeva won the lawsuit filed against the driver Laura Bozzo for the comments she made about Irina’s responsibility in the separation of Gabriel with his ex-wife Geraldine Bazán.

Gabriel Soto and his acting career

Not everything is about legal problems regarding the life of Gabriel Soto. The reality is that the actor is at his best professional moment, since in recent years he has had the privilege of starring in various international productions.

“It’s not that I’ve gotten used to being the protagonist, but it is something that becomes part of who you are. Playing a leading role is not easy, it takes a lot of study, a lot of discipline, deepening, working 12 to 14 hours a day, it’s more than love of art”, detailed the artist.

The interpreter also declared for Eph his expectations about the new telenovela that he will star in: Divided Love. In this, Soto gives life to Max Stewart, a successful engineer who lives in the United States and who, due to a job change, will rediscover his Mexican roots.

“My character is Mexican, but at the age of five he goes to the United States and cuts off all communication with his father. After 30 years, he arrives in Mexico and begins to remember,” he says.

In addition to looking forward to the premiere of said novel this Monday, January 17, the actor is also looking forward to the premiere of Soltero con hijas, through the Univisión signal. “January is a month of premieres for me”, mentioned the excited interpreter.