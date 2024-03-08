Gabriel Soto was brutally criticized on social networks after having boasted about pants in black color leather with which Internet users on social networks let him know that he looked ridiculous, since they assure that this style is only for young people, arguing that the fiancé of Irina Baeva He's not there for that type of looks anymore.

If you check social networks you can see how Gabriel Soto appears with black leather pants with which he did not do well at all, because Internet users began to tell the actor of Televisa That look is better for a group singer or for a younger person, but the actor would already be used to the criticism he receives.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

And the hate he receives comes from when he started a relationship with Irina Baevasince social networks not only criticize the age difference between both celebrities, but also the way in which they met, since this occurred while the actor, according to what he was still married to Geraldine Bazan mother of his daughters.

“Who recommended those pants to Gabriel Soto”, “Gabriel is the age of the poncho and it looks like I'm tired, boss, and the poncho is very cool”, “Gabriel Soto, how did you wear that jeaneeeee”, “What's up with Gabriel's pants Soto”, “Gabriel does not stop making novels one after another, he is obviously tired and the other attitude also says a lot”, “Gabriel Soto looks super finished and those clothes don't suit him, nor can he move hehe”, write the social networks.

After the attacks that the actor received, many others defended him, ensuring that several would like to see themselves the same age as the Mexican actor, who has always tried to exercise since he started in the world of soap operas, but he has also made it clear that he does not care. It matters that they criticize his style, since the actor has always tried to look impressive so as not to go out of fashion, since he is already very famous on the small screen, so he wants to remain current in the medium.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp